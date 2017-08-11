James Allen Comstock, 55, of Sunnyside, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Yakima.

He was born June 20, 1962 in Seattle.

A memorial service will take place Saturday, Aug. 12, at Grandview Nazarene Church, 500 North Elm Street at 11 a.m., with a luncheon to follow at Grace Brethren Church in Mabton.

Those wishing to sign Mr. James' online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com