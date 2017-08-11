James Allen Comstock, 55, of Sunnyside, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Yakima.
He was born June 20, 1962 in Seattle.
A memorial service will take place Saturday, Aug. 12, at Grandview Nazarene Church, 500 North Elm Street at 11 a.m., with a luncheon to follow at Grace Brethren Church in Mabton.
Those wishing to sign Mr. James’ online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
