John Wilkinson, 98, of Sunnyside, passed away Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Toppenish.

He was born in Montgomery, Ala., April 29, 1919, to Maebelle and Albert Wilkinson.

He was the fourth child of 10 and the second son.

In 1940, he joined the army and was assigned to the 28th Ordnance Medium Maintenance Company to serve in the Italian campaigns from 1943 to 1945. He was a chassis, track, vehicle mechanic.



Upon his discharge he met and married Roberta Fagg.

Together they had two children, son, Gregory of Anchorage, Alaska and daughter, Alyce Kinney of Sunnyside.



John and Roberta owned and operated the Minit Mart on Swan Road.

He worked at Herritt Trucking for 20 plus years before moving to Seattle for 30 years.

Upon retiring, John and Roberta did some commercial fishing in Chinook.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Roberta; son, Gregory (Maggie); daughter, Alyce (Larry); grandchildren, Amy LaPierre (Gary) and Chris Kinney both of Sunnyside; grandchildren, Polly Smith (TJ) of Anchorage, AK. and Lucy (Leo) Faro of Fairbanks, AK; great-grandchildren, Megan Kinney, Mason Henry, Ben and Abbie La Pierre, all of Sunnyside and Kaitlyn Kinney of Tacoma.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Albert, James and Reuben; and sisters, Evelyn and Irma.

There will be no formal servicesS at this time, but a “celebration of life” memorial service will be held at a later date.

