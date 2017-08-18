Making their way through the community

Photo by Jennie McGhan
The 2017-18 Miss Grandview court — Kendall Roberson, Krystal Bravo and Miss Grandview Maritza Alvarez — waves to those watching the Grandview Community Parade last night. The Grandview, Prosser, Sunnyside, Toppenish and Mabton royalty were among the entries in the 6:30 p.m. parade.
