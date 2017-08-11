OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, August 14 – Meatball marinara sub, coleslaw, roasted red potatoes, bananas, coffee, tea or milk.
Tuesday August 15 – Chicken salad, Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, fresh fruit, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, August 16 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.
Thursday, August 17 – Bake cod with lemon butter sauce, sliced cucumbers with ranch, coleslaw, pineapple, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, August 18 – Baked potatoes with chili, cheese, broccoli, fresh fruit, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, August 14 – Apple juice, fresh strawberries, cinnamon roll, bug bites, variety milk.
Tuesday, August 15 – French toast with syrup, cereal, grapes, orange juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, August 16 – Breakfast sandwich, cereal, fresh banana, apple juice, variety milk.
Thursday, August 17 – Mandarin oranges, apple juice, watermelon, Long John doughnut, variety milk.
Friday, August 18 – Pancake and sausage on a stick, cereal, cantaloupe, apple juice, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, August 14 – Chicken Caesar wrap, broccoli salad, watermelon, sun chips, variety milk.
Tuesday, August 15 – Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, fruit salad, sun chips, variety milk.
Wednesday, August 16 – Pepperoni pizza, cucumber slices, fresh apple, variety milk.
Thursday, August 17 – Corn dog, sunshine garden salad, tater tots, peach slices, variety milk.
Friday, August 18 – Chicken nachos, baby carrots, grapes, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, August 14 – or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, August 15 – or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, August 16 – or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, August 17 – or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Friday, August 18 – or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, August 14 – Pepperoni pizza, salad with dressing, sliced melons, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Tuesday, August 15 – Chicken patty sandwich, potato wedges, diced peaches, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Wednesday, August 16 – RiBBQ sandwich, pinto beans, lunchable grapes, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Thursday, August 17 – Popcorn chicken, breadstick, fruit, vegetables, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Friday, August 18 – Deli ham sandwich, sun chips, broccoli florets, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
