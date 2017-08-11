Phyllis Ann Ingram, 73, of Prosser and a long time Lower Valley resident, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Prosser.
She was born Oct. 10, 1943, in Dubuque, Iowa.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Those wishing to sign Phyllis’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.
