Phyllis Ann Ingram, 73, of Prosser and a long time Lower Valley resident, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Prosser.

She was born Oct. 10, 1943, in Dubuque, Iowa.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Those wishing to sign Phyllis’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com

Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.