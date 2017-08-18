Puterbaugh annexation approved

— The City Council Tuesday night approved the Puterbaugh Business Park annexation and continued to move forward on the Veterans Memorial discussion.

The memorial, which is on property that once belonged to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, is sort of in limbo since Phillip Winterholler bought the property a few years ago and turned he building into a pub.

Winterholler hasn’t done anything to or with the memorial, but the city has been trying to find a way to assure long-term protection and maintenance.

Tuesday, the council authorized staff to start negotiations with Winterholler for an easement. That would give the city access ever after. Winterholler has said he’s agreeable.

City Clerk Anita Palacios said the city expects to compensate Winterholler. It’s just a matter of working out what the compensation could be.

The Puterbaugh Business Park has been a vision of the Port of Grandview for some time. With annexation, it will become a reality.

The 32 acres have already been purchased by the port. They are located at Puterbaugh and Stover roads just west of Mid-Valley Chrysler.

The property was within Grandview’s Urban Growth Area and is zoned light industrial, for such things as food processing.

According to Port Executive Director Jim Sewell, the additional property comes just in time.

He noted there are only three lots left in the Wallace Business Park, and Byam Business Park activity has risen. One building is in, two are planned soon and three are in the works for the fall.

Sewell said the port hosts more than 20 businesses.

He said it will take about three months to finish the annexation process. Next up is site certification.