Angela Dawn Aguilar, 48, of Benton City, formerly of the lower valley, died Aug. 11, 2017, in Benton City.
She was born July 30, 1969, in Sunnyside.
Viewing and visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Grandview.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview.
Those wishing to sign Angela’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangement.
