Lucio “Tony” Salinas, 51, of West Seattle, formerly of Wapato, passed away peacefully on Aug.9, 2017, at his home on Alki Beach.

Tony was born on April 9, 1966, and attended Wapato HS. He made Seattle his home since the mid-1990s, working with Vasquez Trucking and Excavating and most recently working with his brother-in-law and best friend, Jose Betancourt, at Laredo’s Grill in Seattle.

Tony married Ofelia Betancourt-Salinas on Oct. 16, 1999, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside. ‘Offie’ passed away Aug. 21, 2016.

While we are so sad to lose this amazing person, we know he is at peace, reunited again with his wife.

He is survived by his daughter, Amber Salinas and grandson Andre “Ace” Edgerly of Seattle; his sister Maria Salinas of Yakima, and her daughters: Isabel Hinojosa, Diana Terrazas, Jovita Rodriguez, Miranda Salinas and Barbara Salinas, in addition to many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren.



He is preceded in death by his wife Ofelia, his parents Nabor and Trinidad Salinas, and his mother-in-law Hortencia Betancourt.

To know Tony was to love him. He was a gentle soul, always in a good mood and had a charismatic personality that blessed him with many friends.

Tony was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in West Seattle, and was an avid Seahawks fan who often wore his jersey to church on game days for good luck.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.

Smith Funeral Homes, Sunnyside, WA in care of arrangements.