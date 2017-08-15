Luis Villanueva, 91, of Prosser, died Aug. 11, 2017, in Richland.

He was born June 21, 1926 in Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview.

Mass of Christian burial will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery in Grandview.

Those wishing to sign Luis’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

