Mary Susanna “Suzie” Palomarez, 59, of Grandview was called to Heaven on Aug. 11, 2017, after losing her battle with diabetes.

She was born on Sept. 24, 1957, to David Palomarez and Maria Del Rio Palomarez in Pasco.

She was near the middle of her very large family of 14 brothers and sisters. She attended school in Sunnyside, where she grew up working alongside her family on the ranch. Some of her fondest memories there included caring for both of her parents, as well as her numerous nieces and nephews.

Suzie completed her Certified Nurse’s Assistant training and began working in nursing homes for nearly two decades. She had found a way to make a career from her compassion by caring for other people who needed help.

Years later, she met Gary Gamett, and after some time passed, she became a mother to her only daughter, Angela Palomarez Gamett. Suzie would often mention to others that she was so blessed and excited to have finally had a baby all her own. The pair was inseparable and shared a very close bond. Angie was the light and driving force in her life, and always Suzie’s inspiration for wanting to get healthier. They spent countless hours together laughing, shopping, dining out, having midnight conversations, and just hanging around the house

In 2010, her niece, Teresa Schultz Ibarra, joined her fight as her caregiver and together they tried to find ways to help Suzie enjoy her life, even while she was struggling. Suzie fought hard to still do some of her favorite things. She loved to dance around and be silly, watch cooking shows and then try out some of the recipes, get her hair and nails done, go to the movies, reading and spend quality time with the people she loved.

Suzie’s heart was pure and one of a kind. Everyone she met along her journey appreciated her kind disposition and sweet nature. Anyone that entered her home could always count on a delicious warm meal, a good laugh, or an open ear.

She was a loving and adoring mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. She fought like a champion and had a strong team of the best doctors, friends and family behind her every time she got in the ring to defeat or battle another complication. There was nobody quite like her and the hole left in the hearts of those who knew her will never be filled. This world is greater to have had her in it and she will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Palomarez Gamett of Richland, her brothers Guadalupe Palomarez, Rudy (Lenore) Palomarez, Ruben (Peggy) Palomarez, and Roy Palomarez, all of Sunnyside, and Nick Palomarez of Nampa, Idaho. She is survived also by her sisters Carol (Ray) Rivas, and Margaret Palomarez of Sunnyside, Terry (Mike) Anaya of Graham, and Nora Palomarez of Richland. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, who even though weren’t her children, she had always called “her babies” and were all a happy part of her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, David and Maria Palomarez, and her brothers David “Pelon” Palomarez, John Palomarez, Tony Palomarez, and Manuel Palomarez.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside. Burial will be at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

