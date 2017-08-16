City Council changes mode of notification

— The City Council changed the way it will notify the parties involved when hearings are scheduled for property dealings.

The issue came up at Monday’s council meeting. A group which plans to build an upscale Mobile Home Park complained it hadn’t been properly notified of hearings on the matter.

There were two hearings, one by the council and another by the Planning Commission.

The city sent notification by regular U.S. mail. It decided Monday to send notification in the future by certified mail.

The property is a 13.41-acre parcel near to and south of Golob’s Landing along Edison Avenue. Dennis Quisenberry is planning the upscale mobile home park.

On Nov. 8, the Planning Commission had a hearing to consider a rezone from M-1 to B-2 that Quisenberry requested. Despite a couple of protests, the commission voted 3-0 to recommend the council approve the rezone.

On Nov. 28, the council held a hearing at which it deadlocked 3-3, and the re-zone was rejected.

On Dec. 13, the commission took up the rezone again, voting 4-0 to recommend it to the council.

It’s up to the council now, and a hearing will be announced.

After its second reading Monday, the council adopted an ordinance to amend the Sunnyside Municipal Code Section 9.60.010 to be in line with state law.

The change makes disorderly conduct a misdemeanor rather than an infraction. That means that those found guilty can be fined and jailed. They could only be fined before.

The council approved the Sunnyside Industrial Development Corporation’s resolution to refinance the bonds for the Monson Feed Lot, which the city bought years ago.

The council accepted a bid from Granite Construction of Spokane for rehabilitating the runway and taxiway at the Sunnyside Municipal Airport.

It also authorized City Manager Don Day to submit three applications to the Transportation Improvement Board for grants for city projects.

Day was also authorized to sign a grant offer from the Federal Aviation Administration for a $3.5 million Sunnyside Municipal Airport Runway-taxiway rehabilitation project.

And, the council authorized Day to execute an engineering services agreement with HLA Engineering and Land Surveying, Inc. regarding the airport improvements.