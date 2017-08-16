Ideal Tarp back to work on Sunnyside site

— Ideal Tarp of Pasco, which announced an expansion to the valley in May, is getting its building up and ready to go.

Ideal’s crew started to put the building up just after the announcement. Then it stopped with only the frame of the building up.

According to owner Eric Callaway, the company got a bit ahead of itself, and the county shut the work down over a permits issue.

Callaway said the company is squared away with the county, and he hopes to start doing business in a couple of weeks.

However, Ideal still has to get an okay from Central Washington Railroad regarding planned crossing of its tracks.

Now that most of the white covering on the building is up, Ideal Tarp is relatively easy to see from the freeway and Yakima Valley Highway.

It is located near Exit 63 between Interstate 82 and Yakima Valley Highway, a few hundred feet east of the exit. Access is through a canal bank road and a dirt lane.

Ideal Tarp rents tarps to hay growers and installs them on hay bale stacks. Ideal also applies covers to silage pits.

Callaway said Ideal will start with one crew, but he expects the company to grow to multiple crews.

Callaway noted that Ideal will also sell tarps and conical grain covers.