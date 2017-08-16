Inmates escape fire crew

— The Washington State Department of Corrections confirmed two inmates escaped from a temporary facility near Goldendale, where they were being housed overnight as corrections firefighters.

The offender firefighting crews were assigned to the Head Water Fire, assisting the Department of Natural Resources with firefighting efforts just outside of the city.

On Aug. 15, around 2:50 a.m., corrections employees started an inmate recount, and discovered Tyray Munter, 30, and Maksim Petrovskiy, 22, escaped at approximately 2:35 a.m. The corrections department has activated Inmate Recovery Teams and is the managing agency for this incident.

Munter was convicted of second-degree assault and second-degree theft in Snohomish County. He began serving his 72 month sentence on June 28, 2016, and was scheduled tentatively for release May 2, 2020.

Petrovskiy was convicted of taking a motor vehicle without permission and possession of a stolen vehicle in Snohomish County and began serving his 33 month sentence April 18, 2017. His expected release date had been tentatively set for Dec. 8, 2018.

Hilary Franz, Commissioner of Public Lands, expressed concern over the incident and said the department is assisting local and state law enforcement efforts to apprehend the individuals.

The DNR recognizes that offender crews provide valuable assistance in fire suppression activities especially during periods of limited resource availability and significant fire activity as we are seeing this year and have seen in previous years. The department has had a good track record working with the DOC in using offender crews in the firefighting effort, Franz said.

For questions regarding the status of the inmates, contact Jeremy Barclay with the corrections department at 360-515-6661. Call 911 immediately if they are seen.