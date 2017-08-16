Born July 4, 1978, in Sunnyside, Jordan Ford passed away Aug. 8, 2017, in Portland, Ore.

The son of Robert Ford and Lori Highsmith Ford, Jordon grew up in Sunnyside going to school there, and graduating with the class of 1997 at Sunnyside High School.

Jordon moved to Portland in July 2001.

Jordon is survived by his mother, Lori of Apache Junction Ariz., aunt Sherry Highsmith of Apache Junction, Ariz., uncle and aunt Mike and Soonji Highsmith of Mesa Ariz., aunt and uncle Heidi and Jack Strickler of Apache Junction Ariz. aunt Hanako Highsmith of Portland, Ore.; grandmother Atsuko Highsmith of Portland, Ore. and numerous aunt, uncles, cousins, special friends, and extended family.

Jordon was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.

A special thank you to his (family) at McMenamins, namely The Crystal and St. John’s Pub for being a huge part of his life while he lived in Portland. God Bless and keep you all.

There was a viewing for Jordon Thursday Aug. 10, at Crown Memorial in Tualatin, Ore.

A memorial will be held for Jordon later.