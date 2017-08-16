Marco Antonio Fuentes, 18, of Mabton, died Aug. 13, 2017.

He was born May 13, 1999, in Prosser. Born to Maria and Arturo Fuentes, he was the youngest of six children. Marco attended Mabton High School where he graduated from this past June. He was to pursue a professional career at Perry Technical Institute this fall.

Marco was a very loving son, brother, and friend. He was always there for you when you needed his help. His passion lay at the wheel of a car, where he spent most of his free time, preparing for a future profession. He also had a passion for music. His favorites were corridos from artists like Chalino Sanchez.

He is survived by his parents Arturo and Maria Fuentes, his 5-month-old son Mathew and his better half, Stephanie Mendoza, his brothers Juan Fuentes, Arturo Nuñez, Dorian Nuñez, and sisters Roxana Nuñez and Lizeth Fuentes.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m., with the recital of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 16, 2017 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday Aug. 17, 2017 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mabton, followed by graveside services at the Mabton Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.