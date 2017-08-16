Sunnyside sued; family wants $5 million

— A local family has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the city seeking $5 million for alleged police harassment.

The Santana et. Al v. City of Sunnyside, Sunnyside Police Department et al, was filed Aug. 5 in the Eastern District of Washington U.S. District Court in Yakima. The case has been assigned to Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson.

The city has yet to be officially served, but has obtained a copy of the filing under civil rights laws.

“We just got it,” City Manager Don Day said yesterday. “We’ve got to look into the facts.”

Zillah attorney J. Jarrette Sandlin of Sandlin Law is representing the Santana family in the lawsuit. Plaintiffs are Noel A. Santana, Jose G. Santana, Ana M. Santana, Jose B. Santana, Monica Santana, Carlos Santana, Victor E. Santana and a child identified as “KCS.”

Defendants personally named in the lawsuit suit include Police Chief Al Escalera, Cmdr. Scott Bailey, and officers Christopher Sparks, Erica Rollinger, “Skip” Lemmon, Sgt. Oliver Hernandez, T.J. Orth and 30 others identified as “John Doe.”

“The plaintiffs have been the victims of police harassment by these defendants, all in violation of the plaintiffs’ civil rights, and the defendants’ civil rights violations were conducted under color of law,” the lawsuit said, suggesting the law enforcement officers violated published policies and procedures.

The lawsuit points to specific instances of alleged police harassment.

Some of those alleged instances include:

The wrongful arrest and incarceration of Noel Santana without probable cause. Santana was later released without being charged.

A tactical team executing a search warrant with handguns and rifles pointed at the plaintiffs and a flash grenade detonation during seizure of a $150 laptop.

Continued surveillance causing “great emotional distress, annoyance, anxiety, frustration, depression and related emotional distress injuries for several years.”

Trespassing in the family’s backyard causing property damage to a fence.

“The plaintiffs have not committed crimes that justified the defendants’ police actions,” the lawsuit said. “The defendants have wrongfully targeted these plaintiffs…”

According to the lawsuit, actions of law enforcement officers are violations of the 4th and 14th Amendments to the Constitution.

The lawsuit is asking for $5 million in compensatory damages, punitive damages, and attorney’s fees and costs. It is also seeking an injunction against the Police Department and the individuals named as defendants.

Day said it was premature for him to comment on the lawsuit, but vowed to look into the allegations.

He also vowed to “defend the city vigorously.”