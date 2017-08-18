Arlene Sandra Lingor, 81, formerly of Sunnyside, passed away Sunday. Aug. 13, 2017.

On July 17, 1957, she married the love of her life, Lawrence Lingor, in Yakima. They were married for 25 years until Lawrence’s passing in 1986.

Arlene worked for Mojohners and Son Cannery in Sunnyside. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, reading and baking. She made the best beach house out of wood and sand every year in Longview.



At the age of 62, she floated the Klickitat River in an inner tube.

She is survived by her daughter Sandy (Tim) Graham, Kathy Heslop and Larry (Corienne) Lingor.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Nachelle Conley, Tyler Conley, Tory Graham and Chelsie Mecham. great grandchildren: Jordan, Callyn, Blake, Beau, Lainey, Shylee, Lexee and Steele.

She has now entered a peaceful life with her late husband, Lawrence C Lingor, and granddaughter Camri.