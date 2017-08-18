Ecology: Proposed final decree makes water rights clear

— The state Department of Ecology announced yesterday that the Acquavella water rights case “will soon be final.”

But entities depending on that water aren’t so sure.

According to Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District Manager Scott Revell, it’s the longest case in state legal history.

“I’ll believe it when it comes to an end,” he said.

The Ecology v. James Acquavella, et al adjudication to determine surface water rights in the Yakima River Basin has been in court 40 years and gone through three judges.

Ecology announced it is coming to end after Yakima Superior Court Judge F. James Gavin entered a proposed final decree Aug. 10.

The decree includes a draft schedule of rights set to be confirmed over the next eight months.

Information is being mailed to water rights holders. That starts a review process, after which the court will enter a final judgment concluding the case.

That means the case is not quite over. Someone could still throw a monkey wrench into the works.

That won’t be Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District.

It settled its part in the case in 1994.

Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District Manager Lori Brady held comment. She said her office was still reviewing the decree.

Roza’s settlement is included in the proposed final decree.

The case involved some 40,000 individual claims to surface water rights in the Yakima River Basin, Revell said.

Those within an irrigation district were considered one water right, Ecology said.

Republican state Sen. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger, noted everyone seems anxious to get to the end.

“I haven’t heard of anyone who is going to object,” he said.

State Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake, chairwoman of the Agriculture and Water Committee, is surprised the case hadn’t already ended.

The last she knew, all of claimants were satisfied with how things turned out and were ready for the final decree.

Revell said the decree spells out the rights for each irrigation district. The Sunnyside Valley Irrigation Project has senior rights. Roza has proratable rights.

Sunnyside Valley will be at the front of the line in low-water years.

Roza would likely suffer some kind of cut. It’s happened in the past.

Sunnyside Valley has one-third proratable rights, and Wapato, which is mostly senior right holder, has about 45 percent proratable.

Roza has a small senior right from March 15 to March 31, Revell said. Roza’s April 1 to October water right is proratable.

Neither district has junior rights, Revell said. Junior rights holders would get no water if rationing starts.

An open house is scheduled for 5-7 p.m., Sept. 6, at Ecology’s Central Regional Office, 1250 W. Alder St., Union Gap.

Visitors will be able to ask questions about their water rights and learn more about the process including deadlines for filing objections.

Ecology filed a petition in 1977 for an adjudication to determine the legality of all claims for surface water in the Yakima River Basin.

The resulting court case, Ecology said, began a thorough and binding review of all historical facts and evidence associated with each claim for rights to surface water use in the basin, including Kittitas, Yakima, Benton and parts of Klickitat counties.

Nearly 2,500 water rights in 31 sub-basins (tributary watersheds) for individuals and about 30 major claimants, including irrigation districts, cities, federal projects (Reclamation and Forest Service) and the Yakama Indian Nation, have been meticulously substantiated, according to Ecology.

“Now, water users have clarity about their water rights and stability on what they can expect going forward,” Ecology Deputy Director Polly Zehm said.

A draft schedule of rights is available for review on Ecology’s website.

Anyone may file written objections with the court until Nov. 15, 2017. A schedule for court review and responses to objections will follow as needed until April 14, 2018.