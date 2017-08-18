Evacuation notice issued

QUINCY — A wildfire that threatened homes overnight Wednesday had burned about 5,000 acres by yesterday afternoon.
Grant County officials issued Level 3 evacuation notices for the Adams Road area because of the growing Monument Hill Fire. Level 3 notices mean fire is imminent.
The state has authorized fire mobilization to assist local crews battling the blaze.
The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at Quincy High School.
