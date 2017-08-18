Heritage University organizes last-minute eclipse party

— Heritage University will host an eclipse-viewing party beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.

The event coincides with the first day of fall classes on campus.

The university has purchased a limited number of eclipse-viewing glasses, available first come, first serve, to party-goers.

University officials said anyone who decides to leave will be asked to return the glasses so other party-goers can watch the eclipse from the campus lawn, 3240 Fort Road.

Eclipse party-goers can expect to see about 96 percent coverage at about 10:24 a.m.