Heritage University organizes last-minute eclipse party

TOPPENISH — Heritage University will host an eclipse-viewing party beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.
The event coincides with the first day of fall classes on campus.
The university has purchased a limited number of eclipse-viewing glasses, available first come, first serve, to party-goers.
University officials said anyone who decides to leave will be asked to return the glasses so other party-goers can watch the eclipse from the campus lawn, 3240 Fort Road.
Eclipse party-goers can expect to see about 96 percent coverage at about 10:24 a.m.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment