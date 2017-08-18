Lower Yakima Valley readies for The Great Solar Eclipse

Future eclipses It will be about seven years before there’s another eclipse visible in North America. Here’s a list of future eclipses: Inside North America: April 8, 2024, from Texas to Maine 2033, North Alaska 2044, in Montana. 2045, Northern California to Florida. Outside North America: 2019, Southern South America 2020, Southern South America 2021, Antarctica 2026, Greenland to Spain 2027, Spain to Egypt 2028, Australia 2030, South Africa to Australia 2034, Africa to China 2034, China to Japan 2037, Australia to New Zealand

— What may be the last 50 pair of solar eclipse glasses flew out of the hands of “Buddy” yesterday afternoon during a health fair at Neighborhood Health Services Sunnyside.

The first 50 families in line at the event at 617 Scoon Road had an opportunity to receive the now-scarce glasses necessary to view Monday morning’s solar eclipse.

The path of totality cuts across a 70-mile swath across 14 states, including Oregon and Idaho.

Here in the Lower Yakima Valley, eclipse chasers will see about 97 percent totality at about 10:24 a.m.

The eclipse begins at about 9:09 a.m. and concludes at about 11:44 a.m.

Juan Vera, 12, of Sunnyside, was in line early enough to receive a coveted pair of the solar eclipse glasses.

“It’s going to be cool, to see it,” he said, noting previously that he didn’t have any interest in astronomy. “It’s my first time seeing it (an eclipse).”

The last pair of the NASA-certified glasses went to Jose Garcia, 7, of Sunnyside, who attended the health fair with his mother, Yaneli Navarrete.

“I’ll see the moon (during daytime),” a bashful Garcia said.

“Lucky kid,” his mother added.

Sunnyside Library Director Marcelina Ortega agrees.

The library had eclipse glasses arrive about three weeks ago. They were gone last week.

“I’ve called and visited different businesses and they are all out, too,” she

said.

Walmart employees said they sold out Wednesday. Rite Aid workers said they were supposed to get some in, but they never arrived. Big 5 employees said they, too, sold out a week ago.

And a Safeway worker said the store had some, but one person came in and bought them out.

None of the stores

Ortega said there are still opportunities to see the eclipse.

“You can use a welding helmet, at least shield Level 12, but 13 is preferable,” she said.

Improper eclipse-viewing can lead to solar retinopathy, or “eclipse blindness,” when high intensity, visible light causes retinal burns.

The retina is a light-sensitive tissue situated in the rear of the eye. When sunlight is focused on it, cells can burn, resulting.

You can go blind if you look straight at the sun.

The sun’s harmful rays can lead to permanent damage to the retina even after a second of sun gazing.

A few moments of unfiltered sun gazing can lead to painless damage to the retinal photoreceptors and thermal burns that may not be visually apparent until several hours after the damage is done.

The eclipse is attracting millions of tourists to the path of totality.

Oregon has already declared a state of emergency and the National Guard has been called in.

On Wednesday, the city of Prineville already had so many people that traffic was bumper-to-bumper in the normally quiet, small town.

Dan McGlaun, of the website www.eclipse2017.org, has seen 12 total eclipses, so far. Each time another total eclipse nears, the excitement returns.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” McGlaun said. “It’s one of the most spectacular sights you’ll have in your life. It’s hard to qualify what you’ll experience. It’ll affect you emotionally and physically.

“It’s one of the coolest moments.”