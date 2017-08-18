Norse Peak fire causes evacuations

— The Norse Peak Fire, which was started by lightning a week ago in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest west of here, has grown to 1,000 acres and has caused some evacuations.

The Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management issued a level 3 evacuation notice for the Union Creek Summer Home Tract Wednesday morning, according to fire officials. Later that day, it issued a level 3 evacuation notice for the Pleasant Valley Summer Home Tract. Level 3 means there is immediate danger to anyone within the area.

Norse Peak is one of 13 fires that were ignited by lightning on the same night. Wednesday smoke from the fire cause a shutdown of U.S. Highway 410.

According to fire officials, the strong overnight winds pushed the fire down to 410. It continued to be active and, by yesterday afternoon had grown to 1,000 acres.

National Forest Officials instituted a closure that encompasses a large area around the fire.

At 3 p.m. Wednesday, the State Department of Transportation closed 410 because of heavy smoke, the work of firefighters and threat of weakened trees falling into the roadway.

Transportation officials expect 410 to be closed for several days. Warming temperatures and expected winds are likely to support active fire behavior into the weekend, fire officials said.

The goal yesterday of fire fighting crews was to fell hazard trees and establish containment lines along the south perimeter. A type 2 incident team arrived yesterday to assist local personnel.