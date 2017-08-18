Photographers must ensure protection

— For those looking to immortalize those two minutes of totality on Aug. 21, photography is the way to go. However, there’s more to capturing an eclipse than simply pushing a button.

Mike Lowery, owner of Focal Point in Dallas, Ore., says photographers need to ensure that they have proper protection for their eyes and cameras. If proper protection is not used outside totality, uncovered eyes can go blind and a camera’s imaging sensor is vulnerable in a similar way.

Dallas is in the path of totality for the eclipse.

For advanced photographers, Lowery suggests a shutter speed of 1/1250 with an f/11 aperture setting and an ISO rating of 400, with a proper solar filter.

If you haven’t already purchased filters for your camera, it’s probably too late.

But you can make your own; tutorials are available online.

“It’s going to be very difficult for anyone with a point-and-shoot camera to take pictures of the eclipse,” he said. “They’ll probably be able to see the stages but they’re not going to get cool stuff like solar flares and stuff like that. They don’t have enough settings … plus, for a point-and-shoot camera, to focus on the sun is kind of difficult.”