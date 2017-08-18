Roger Ter Wisscha, 60, a longtime resident of Sunnyside, passed away late Sunday evening, Aug. 13, 2017, peacefully in his home with his loving wife by his side.

Never a complainer, Roger would have wanted us to be joyful about the full life he lived, rather than feel sadness for the loss we have experienced.



Born June 18, 1957, in Lynden, to Ernie and Rosie, Roger was one of six children.

Roger is survived by his wife, Erika; children, Chad and Ashley; parents; brothers; and several nieces and nephews.

He was a loving husband, dedicated father, caring brother, and good friend to many. It was his love and devotion to family and church, along with his kindness, generosity and lifelong willingness to help, that will always be remembered.

Roger was an avid hunter and fisherman. He spent countless hours on the Nooksack River fishing for salmon.

His family remembers him as a provider, always filling their plates with game, salmon, crab and a variety of vegetables from his garden. A garden that even in his absence is feeding the mouths of many in his church community.

There are countless stories; some that would warm your heart, some that would bring a tear and some that would make you laugh from the bottom of your belly.

Whether it was “not wasting any time” with the love of his life, eating cold tongue sandwiches for lunch, pulling a man from a burning truck, catching crabs off the beach with a pitch fork, or driving a hay truck like he stole it, Roger lived a full life and touched the hearts of many.

Those that knew him best were blessed to have learned many valuable lessons, the most important to live an honest life.

The family wishes to send a warm thank you to Hospice of Sunnyside.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the GoFundMe.com account that was established to help lessen the financial burden on Roger’s wife, Erika — https://www.gofundme.com/rogertw.

Please join us in celebrating Roger’s life at United Reformed Church in Sunnyside at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug.23. A second service will be at North County Christ the King in Lynden at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The family asks that you spend time with your children, take a walk with a loved one, celebrate friendships, and not take a single moment for granted.

Those wishing to sign Roger’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

