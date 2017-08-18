Ronny Richard Watson, 82, went to be with his loving savior Aug. 11, 2017.

He was born Aug. 11, 1935, to Joseph and Jennie Watson in Blanchard, Idaho, one of 13 children.

He is survived by one sister, Janet Hanson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as six brothers and five sisters.

Ronny was a hard worker, working for many years with his brothers Dave and Ben in the custom hay business. Even after retiring, he continued to find things to keep busy.

Ronny was one of the most sincere, honest, trusting people around. He would do anything for anyone. He loved all his family, but most of all he loved God and was a devout Christian. Ronny loved listening to music, especially Gospel.

He enjoyed fishing, watching old westerns and tinkering on old cars.

The family is planning a graveside service at noon Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside with a dinner to follow at United Methodist Church in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Ronny’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.