Two sought in Toppenish shooting

— Police here are looking for two suspects in a late Tuesday afternoon shooting that left a victim in critical condition.

According to police, the male victim, a 24-year old, was waking in the 900 block of Satus Avenue. He started yelling at a group of three males, police said.

After they passed, members of the group opened fire on the victim

Police aren’t releasing the names of the victims for fear of jeopardizing their search.

The victim was taken to an emergency room in Toppenish, then transferred to a trauma hospital.

The shooting is the latest in a rash of drive-by shootings this year, including one that left a Sunnyside man dead.