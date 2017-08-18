Yakima woman dies from Omak crash injuries

— A Yakima woman was killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 97.

Helen L. Abel, 79, died at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane from injuries she sustained in the crash.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Abel was southbound on U.S. Highway 97 attempting to make a turn onto Engh Road at 1:15 p.m.

Abel failed to yield the right-of-way to a 2006 Kenworth pulling a dump trailer, the patrol said.

The truck’s northbound driver, Gary A. Bailey, 57, of Okanogan, was unable to stop and collided with Abel’s 2004 Honda Accord, the patrol said, noting Bailey was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, the patrol said. The crash remains under investigation.

The vehicles were towed from the scene by Randy’s Towing.