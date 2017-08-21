It’s back to school

— When students head back to school tomorrow, there will be several new faces in the classrooms.

Celida Amezcua Diaz, Stephanie Lowe and Esmeralda Villarreal have joined the teaching staff at the Mabton School District for the coming school year, according to School Superintendent Minerva Morales.

They were introduced to the faculty at the new employee orientation which takes place today.

This year, the staff will undergo CPR training, which will take place today at the high school.

Also headed back to school tomorrow is Sunnyside Christian High School. Student will be greeted by a new principal at the elementary school.

Brad Van Beek has taken on a dual role, replacing Gary Kamps, who has served as the interim school leader for the past years.

Van Beek has spent the past four years teaching at a Christian school in Santiago, Dominican Republic.

Granger students’ first day of school is Aug 23, said Superintendent of Schools Margarita C. Lopez.

An open house is scheduled for this afternoon from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the middle school.

Grandview and Zillah students will be back in class Thursday

Next week:

• Bickleton starts school Aug. 28,

• Sunnyside and Prosser schools open Tuesday Aug. 29.

Good news - The schools’ first holiday comes on Sept. 4- Labor Day.