Anthony Coronado, 24, of Toppenish, died Aug. 17, 2017, in Richland.

He was born on July 10, 1993, in Toppenish.



Viewing and visitation will be from 4 to 8: p.m. with the recital of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. Thursday Aug. 24, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. A mass of Christian burial will be take place at noon Friday Aug. 25, 2107, at the Resurrection Catholic Church in Zillah, followed by graveside services at the Zillah Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.