0

Crash on South 5th Street

This Volkswagen and a pickup collided at 5th and Decatur at about 5 p.m. yesterday. No one was injured. Sunnyside Police had no details to share at press time.

Photo by Ted Escobar
This Volkswagen and a pickup collided at 5th and Decatur at about 5 p.m. yesterday. No one was injured. Sunnyside Police had no details to share at press time.

Tuesday, August 22, 2017

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment