Grand opening marked

Photo by Julia Hart
The Miss Sunnyside Court took time to help Amber and Andy Cervantes celebrate the grand opening of Turtle Lounge, 429 South Sixth St. Saturday. Pictured are, from left to right, Princess Allison Palomarez, Samantha Gonzalez, store owners Amber and Andy Cervantes, with their children Emilie, 3, Aiden, 7, and Lucia,11, Miss Sunnyside Molly Marquez and Princess Allison Davis.
