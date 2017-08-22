Job fair to work the Fair set

— Central Washington job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow.

The employment event will be in the Modern Living Building, 1301 South Fair Ave.

Anyone interested in applying for any open fair jobs should stop by State Fair Park on that day.

Employees will be hired for maintenance, admissions, concessions, security, and parking jobs. Applicants must have documents establishing identity and employment eligibility.

This year’s Central Washington State Fair runs from Sept. 22 to Oct. 1 in Yakima.