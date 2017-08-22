Man jailed after shooting

— A resident of this community was arrested and jailed Sunday for firing a gun past another man’s head during an argument.

The individual’s name was not released, but he is charged with assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.

Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Parker.

According to Sgt. C. Sanderson, the victim, 50, was a white male Parker area resident. He told deputies he had gotten into an argument with another white male, 28, also a Parker area resident with whom he was acquainted.

During the course of the argument, Sanderson said, the suspect produced a pistol concealed on his person and asked the victim if he knew what would happen to his body if he shot him with the pistol.

Sanderson said the suspect then pointed the pistol at the victim’s residence and asked him if he knew what would happen to the residence if he shot the residence. He then discharged the pistol while holding it near the victim’s head. The victim was not injured.

Deputies located the suspect’s residence in the 400 block of Yakima St. in Parker. After several attempts to contact the suspect inside the residence with negative results the Deputies got a search warrant.

With the assistance of the Yakima Police Department SWAT team and the Wapato Police Department, the warrant was executed and the suspect was taken into custody.