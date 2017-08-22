Mary Juniorette Arthur, 79, wonderful wife, mother, Godmother, friend and dedicated nursing home administrator, went to be in the arms of her Lord and Savior on Aug. 18, 2017, surrounded by loved ones at home.

Mary was born on Aug. 6, 1938, in Tacoma, the daughter of Mary Louise (Greene) and William E. Lackie. She received her early education at Sacred Heart Grade School in Tacoma, graduating from the eighth grade in 1953. Mary graduated with the St. Leo High School Class of 1956, earning straight “As” in Tacoma. She later attended Seattle University earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in Special Education in 1961.



Mary then went to Mt. St. Vincent in Seattle to train to be a Sister of the Providence. From 1962-1969, Mary worked as an accountant for Providence Heights College.



After being released of her vows from the Vatican, Mary married the love of her life, Neil Arthur, at St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church in Lynwood, on October 5, 1969.

Mary and her husband Neil cherished the time they spent flying in their Beech Craft and Cessna airplanes. Mary was proud of her pilot’s license.

She also taught school for one year at Holy Family Grade School in West Seattle, and two years at St. Joseph School in Yakima.

Mary started her nursing home administrator career in June 1972. She worked from 1972 to 1985 at a nursing home owned by Beverly Enterprises in Seattle. In 1982, she began working at Hillcrest Manor in Sunnyside, which ,as of 2012, became known as Prestige Care and Rehabilitation of Sunnyside.

After 45 years of devoting her life to the care of nursing home residents, Mary retired on August 3, 2017.

During her many years in health care, Mary became known as a pioneer in the industry, often taking the lead in implementing new models of care that centered around the patient. She proved time and again, that one could never be too old to change for the better. As a result, her facility received many awards and perfect state surveys during her tenure there.

Mary’s faith was a guiding force in everything she did. She was a devout Catholic who prayed daily. She never missed Sunday Mass and could frequently be seen proclaiming the Word of the Lord during Mass. Mary knew and believed everything she received was from the Lord. She devoted her time, talent and personal resources to helping others in any way she could. Her mission was to share with others what the Lord had blessed her with.

Mary spent countless hours educating and preparing children for their First Communion and started Eucharistic Adoration at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside, a ministry which she coordinated for more than 20 years.

Her limitless energy and enthusiasm was something she carried with her throughout her life, and it was contagious, and often envied by those who knew and loved her. She could easily be described as 79 years young.

Even though she was diagnosed with cancer in the fall of 2016, she continued with life, being a witness to others that not even a cancer diagnoses could stop her from being of service to others.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Joanne Austria (fiancé Bryan) of Seattle, two Godchildren, Jennifer (Lupe) Maldonado and Amy (Adrian) Martinez. children of her Godchildren Lexi, Marcus, Dylan, Analyssa, Mariah, Aniyah, Dezmon, and Renesmae, the mother of her Godchildren, Laura Tollefson, dearest friends Robert Gutierrez, Mavis Manton and Ofelia Espinoza. She is preceded in death by her husband Neil Arthur.

Memorials in Mary’s name may be given to the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside.

There will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Sunnyside. A funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Mary’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.