Men promote movie night as family event

— In a nod to the old drive-in movies, local State Farm agents Ben Sartin and Bryan Robison are hosting a free outdoor movie night Friday night at the site of the historic U&I Sugar Beet factory.

The building is also called the Van de Graaf building, will be open to the public for an end of summer family night, said Sartin.

“We have tickets are out respective offices, but the event is free to the community, said Sartin, whose office is at 1112 Yakima Valley Highway.

Tickets are also available at Robison’s office at 2580 E. Lincoln Ave.,

The gates open at 7 p.m. with such activities as a bouncy house for the kids, visits from the Sunnyside Fire Department and a dunk tank.

In addition, a couple of food vendors, including Taco King and a Kettle Corn company will be selling movie treats.

“Bring your lawn chairs,” the men urge. “And be ready to watch the popular Disney Pixar movie, Finding Dory.”

“We’re going to project the film again the south side of the old sugar beet building,” Robinson said.

“We’re bringing in a huge white tarp from Ideal Tarp to be the screen,” he said

Sartin said there is plenty of room for parking in the yard surrounding the giant brick building, 2580 E. Lincoln Ave.

This is not the first time the local State Farm agents have working on a community project together.

In the past, they have organized and entered a float in the annual Sunnyside Lighted Farm Implement Parade, with their staff and families in participation.

Each year they also join forces to sponsor a Hole in One prize at the annual Sunnyside Rotary Club Tee-up for Scholars Golf Tournament.

“We want to do something in appreciation our customers’ loyalty and to perhaps attract more customers,” Sartin said.

“We want to reinvest in our community,” agreed Robison.

This year they decided to do something that would be fun and using a historical building seemed like a great idea.

“We both liked the idea of doing an event that would give a drive-in feeling. Except with lawn chairs instead of cars,” Sartin said.

The movie will begin playing as soon as its dark enough.