National park pass price increases for seniors

— Area senior residents seeking to obtain a $10 National Parks and Federal Recreation Lands Senior Pass, before the rate jumps, have until 4 p.m. Friday to purchase one.



On August 28, the price jumps to $80 for those wishing to visit places like McNary National Wildlife Refuge.

The Naches Ranger Station on Highway 12 or the Cle Elum Ranger Station in Cle Elum are the only places where the senior passes can be purchased.

The Naches Ranger Station is open from 8 a.m. to noon and from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

The popular pass, often referred to as the “National Parks Pass,” provides lifetime access to more than 2,000 parks and other federal recreation areas across the country managed by the Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Forest Service.

The pass for people 62 and older has been $10 since 1994, but in December 2016, Congress mandated that the price increase to $80. The fee increase will support critical investments in maintenance projects at national parks and federal recreational lands nationwide.