New website to help patients

— The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) has unveiled the new Hospice Compare website: www.medicare.gov/hospicecompare

The site provides a snapshot of the quality of care each hospice provider offers to its patients.

CMS is working diligently to make healthcare quality information more transparent and understandable for consumers.

“The Hospice Compare website is an important tool for the American people and will help empower them as they look for information necessary to make decisions about hospice care,” said CMS Administrator Seema Verme.

The website links local Hospice providers, including: Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care, Memorial Home Care Services/Hospice Services, Tri-Cities Chaplaincy Hospice, and Yakima Regional Home Health & Hospice.

“As an independent nonprofit hospice, it is our duty to treat every patient and their family with the utmost care and dignity,” said Development Director for Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care Shelby Wheeler.

"We are delighted to receive such positive scores by CMS."