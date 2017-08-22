Paul Leslie Stanton, 93, of Granger, died Aug. 19, 2017, in Yakima.

He was born June 3, 7, 1924 in Ponroy, Minn.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 24, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 500 N. Nathaniel Lane, Zillah. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.

