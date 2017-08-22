Phyllis Ann Ingram passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, at her home in Grandview.

She was born Oct. 10, 1943, in Dubuque, Iowa, to parents Herb and Julia Brandner.

Phyllis grew up with the giant playground of the Columbia River before the dams in the small railroad towns of Moonax and Roosevelt, graduating from Bickleton High School as the class of 1961 valedictorian.

Phyllis had a great love of the outdoors, the mountains, hunting, fishing and birdwatching, along with her life-long love of horses.

I’m sure all that have known her can remember the great past adventures. I’m also sure that everyone will remember her as the kindest, goodhearted person they have known.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Allen and Ronny.

She is survived by sons, Adam Ingram, Grandview, Leonard Ingram, Bickleton, and grandchildren James, Amy, Lacy and Shelby. She will be greatly missed for her love and kindness.

A memorial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at the Lodge Hall in Bickleton.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.