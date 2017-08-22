Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

August 18

Animal problem on East Third Street.

Animal problem on East Fourth Street.

Residential alarm on Deangela Drive.

Missing person on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Division Street.

Noise complaint on Rocky Ford Road.

Traffic hazard on North Euclid Road at West Wine Country Road.

August 19

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road at Higgins Road.

Animal problem on Crescent Drive.

Public service on West Main Street.

Animal problem on Avenue E at West Fifth Street.

Utility problem on Klock Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Ash Street.

Information on Velma Avenue.

Driving under the influence on Wallace Way.

Traffic hazard on East Wine Country Road.

Noise complaint on Avenue H.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.

August 20

Noise complaint on Wilson Highway.

Noise complaint on Avenue H.

Suspicious circumstance on Westridge Drive.

Noise complaint on Westridge Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Westridge Drive.

Assist agency on Apache Drive.

Non-injury crash on West Fifth Street at South Euclid Road.

Non-injury crash on North Fifth Street at North Euclid Road.

Juvenile problem on West Fourth Street at South Euclid Road.

Welfare check on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on Conestoga Way.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Assist resident on Esperanza Drive.

Vehicle theft on Wilson Highway.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 Eastbound at Milepost 77.

Suspicious circumstance on Avenue D.

Suspicious circumstance on Division Street.

Traffic offense on West Wine Country Road.

Suicidal person on Avenue E.

August 21

Parking problem on Grandridge Road.

GRANGER POLICE

August 18

Domestic disturbance on E Street.

Welfare check on E Street.

Welfare check on E Street.

August 19

Malicious mischief on Nelson Road.

Wanted person on Sunnyside Avenue.

Recovered stolen property on Dean Avenue.

Welfare check on Bailey Avenue.

Shots fired on First Avenue.

August 20

Information on Bailey Avenue.

Unknown crash on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 58 East.

August 21

Domestic disturbance on Van Belle Road.

MABTON POLICE

August 18

Assist resident on Fifth Avenue.

Traffic stop on Washington Street at Sixth Avenue.

Assist resident on Fifth Avenue at Washington Street.

Court order violation on Main Street.

August 19

Fraud on South Street.

Animal problem on Pine Street.

Noise complaint on Bus Road at state Highway 22.

August 20

Juvenile problem on Pine Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

August 18

Transport on West Mallon Avenue.

Hit and run crash on Emerald Road.

Animal problem on Washington Court.

Assist agency on Allen Road.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Transport on West Broadway Avenue.

Animal problem on South First Street.

Overdose on East Harrison Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Thompson Drive at Northwest Crescent Avenue.

Animal problem on East Maple Way.

Animal problem on McBride Street.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Fraud on Cascade Way.

Animal problem on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Picard Place.

Non-injury crash on South First Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Welfare check on South Ninth Street.

Juvenile problem on South Fourth Street.

Resident complaint on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic stop on Midvale Road at Emerald Road.

Hit and run crash on Tacoma Avenue.

Assist resident on South 13th Street.

Business alarm on North Eastway Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Hemlock Avenue.

Assist resident on South First Street.

Assist resident on Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on Scoon Road.

Noise complaint on Yakima Valley Highway.

Noise complaint on Yakima Valley Highway.

August 19

Suspicious circumstance on Carnation Drive.

Assist resident on Yakima Valley Highway at Swan Road.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Weapon offense on South First Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Citizen complaint on South Fourth Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Assist resident on East Lincoln Avenue.

Unsecure premises on Walnut Avenue.

Assist resident on Sunset Place.

Driving under the influence on Yakima Valley Highway.

Found property on Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on South 13th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Civil matter on Hemlock Avenue.

Business alarm on Allen Road.

Threats on West Maple Avenue.

Lost property on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

Residential alarm on South Street.

Burglary on South Sixth Street.

Livestock incident on Sheller Road.

Assist resident on West South Hill Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Waneta Road.

Trespassing on Cemetery Road.

Theft on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop on South First Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Noise complaint on Orchard Drive.

August 20

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Non-injury crash on South Ninth Street.

Hit and run crash on South 13th Street.

Welfare check on West Nicolai Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on Cemetery Road.

Disorderly on South Fourth Street.

Vehicle theft on Cascade Way.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Robbery on South 13th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Residential alarm on South Street.

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Business alarm on North 16th Street.

Domestic disturbance on East Edison Avenue.

Animal problem on Southwest Crescent Avenue at Orchard.

Theft on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic hazard on West Grandview Avenue at Maridan.

Assist resident on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on West Grandview Avenue.

Assist resident on South 14th Street.

Juvenile problem on Ismo Loop.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing on Ida Belle Lane.

Assist agency on Waneta Road at Interstate 82.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Assist agency on Outlook Road.

Court order violation on Yakima Valley Highway.

August 21

Noise complaint on Ismo Loop.

Disorderly on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Assault on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on Sheller Road.

Domestic disturbance on East Edison Street.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Information on Mayhew Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Tacoma Avenue.

Vehicle prowl on East Yakima Valley Highway.

WAPATO POLICE

August 18

Information on South Wapato Avenue.

Wanted person on West First Street.

Driving under the influence on West Wapato Road.

Residential alarm on West Eighth Street.

Domestic disturbance on West Sixth Street.

August 19

Domestic disturbance on West First Street.

Traffic hazard on North Camas Avenue.

Business alarm on South Camas Avenue.

Welfare check on Keppler Way.

Court order violation on East Second Street.

Shots fired on East Eighth Street at South Wapato Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on North Wapato Avenue.

August 20

Information on North Track Road.

Disorderly on East Second Street.

Vehicle theft on West Fifth Street at South Tieton Avenue.

Assist agency on state Highway 97 at West Wapato Road.

Business alarm on South Camas Avenue.

Burglary on South Camas Avenue.

Shots fired on Main Street.

Fire on North Wapato Avenue.

August 21

Assault on West Sixth Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

August 18

Burglary on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Abuse neglect on Yakima Valley Highway, Granger.

Animal problem on Roza Drive, Zillah.

Traffic stop on Van Belle Road at Nichols Road.

Injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway at Cutler.

Livestock incident on Cricket Lane, Sunnyside.

Information on South Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Civil matter on Elmore Road at Palen Road, Zillah.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Lucy Lane, Zillah.

Welfare check on Thacker Road, Zillah.

Runaway juvenile on Linderman Road, Mabton.

Domestic disturbance on Outlook Road, Sunnyside.

Court order served on Washout Road, Sunnyside.

August 19

Malicious mischief on Nelson Road, Granger.

Assist resident on Gulden Road at state Highway 22, Mabton.

Welfare check on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.

Residential alarm on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Gurley Road, Zillah.

Residential alarm on Puterbaugh Road, Grandview.

Noise complaint on Cody Lane, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Hanks Road, Grandview.

Noise complaint on Northbank Road, Outlook.

Noise complaint on Bus Road at state Highway 22, Mabton.

Shots fired on First Avenue, Outlook.

August 20

Noise complaint on McClain Drive, Sunnyside.

Unknown crash on East Interstate 82 at milepost 58 East, Granger.

Court order violation on North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Assist agency on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Welfare check on West Woodin Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Outlook Road, Sunnyside.

August 21

Domestic disturbance on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Civil matter on Sheller Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Abandoned vehicle on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

ZILLAH POLICE

August 18

Welfare check on E Street.

August 19

Business alarm on Sixth Street.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 Ramp Westbound at Exit 54.

Unwanted guest on Melrose Street.

Residential alarm on Fifth Street.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 East at Exit 54.

Suspicious circumstance on Walnut Street.

August 20

Court order violation on Interstate 82 West.

August 21

Assist agency on Van Belle Road.

Suspicious circumstance on North Elm Street.