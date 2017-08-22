Small town a big hit on eclipse day

— Thousands of tourists crowded into small towns in the totality zone Monday morning to catch a glimpse of the first total solar eclipse to traverse the entire nation in 99 years.

Oregon officials anticipated days of backed up highways, but the real traffic onslaught didn’t really begin until early Monday morning, when southbound Interstate 5 became a virtual parking lot with last-minute travelers trying to get into the totality zone.

Meanwhile, those who planned ahead were at their destinations setting up cameras, spreading out blankets and eating breakfast.

Mary Malyszka, 50, and her family traveled to Independence from Herndon, Va., two days early.

Persuaded by a friend and physicist, she said the families “decided to all travel out here together.”

Malyszka and her husband arrived in Riverfront Park about 7 a.m. for a leisurely morning on a tier of the park’s amphitheater. Nearby, others did the same.

Vendors sold breakfast burritos, pizza, coffee and more.

Seven-year-old Noah Read and his family came from Seattle a few days early, too.

“I’m here to see the eclipse ... duh,” he said. “That’s why everyone is down here.”

At about 9 a.m. a host of speakers from the town’s mayor to astronomers to chamber representatives welcomed visitors.

They announced the recall of eclipse glasses that had been given away at Dutch Brothers coffee shops.

But event-goers weren’t worried, city and tourism officials had plenty of certified eclipse-viewing glasses to hand out, free of charge.

The glasses were handed to adults, with instructions on how to help children watch the spectacle.

From about 9:05 a.m. to 10:17 a.m., music played, families laid on blankets and photographers focused on the sky.

At 10:17 a.m., the time of totality in Independence, the temperature dropped about 20 degrees and a round of applause arose from the amphitheater.

Total darkness lasted about 90 seconds.

In every direction, it looked like sunrise.

Skyward, astronomers took in the eclipse; pausing briefly to catch a glimpse of Mercury, Venus, Mars and Jupiter. Many adjusted

cameras several times hoping to get a photo of the elusive “wedding ring” at the start and end of totality.

But most people took off their glasses and stood in awe watching the corona.

“It was amazing,” Malyszka said. “I’m blown away.”

Mike and Jennie Wilson, both 51, of Alexandria, Va., traveled with Malyszka.

The couple has chased eclipses before.

“This one was pretty cool,” Mike Wilson said, noting Independence was “much more relaxed” and welcoming.

Dave Chantrey, 50, of Leamington Spa, England, agreed the town was welcoming.

“We came here special for this,” he said. “Our first total eclipse. I’ve seen a partial eclipse before, but this was amazing.”

Chantrey and his family planned their summer vacation around the eclipse and are traveling today to Leavenworth, Wash., for a taste of Bavaria in the North Cascades.

Chantrey’s 13-year-old daughter, Emma Chantrey, said she enjoyed Independence and the travel had been “good” so far.

But she wasn’t looking forward to sitting in the backseat in the northbound traffic expected to back up for hours.

Independence did its best to keep travelers off the road ahead of the eclipse and after the celestial show.

For three days, the Independence celebrated with a craft beer festival, arts, crafts, food vendors, concerts and scientific programs.

The same scenario played out in the nearby towns of Monmouth and Dallas.

While others crowded onto the highways to head north and south as soon as the celestial show ended, Jennie Wilson was happy to stay put and enjoy the eclipse as it faded away.

“This is nice,” she said. “This is pretty cool.”