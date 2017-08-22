Winery opening tomorrow

PROSSER — The newest addition to the Prosser wine scene, Ginkgo Forest’s Winery, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow at their new location in the Prosser Winemakers Loft in the evening.
Appetizers provided by the Ciao Wagon.
Gingko Forest Winery and vineyards are located in Mattawa.
