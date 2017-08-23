Evaristo Casio, 75, of Sunnyside, died Aug. 21, 2017 in Sunnyside.
He was born Oct. 26, 1941, in Hidalgo, Mexico.
Viewing and visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
