Evaristo Casio, 75, of Sunnyside, died Aug. 21, 2017 in Sunnyside.

He was born Oct. 26, 1941, in Hidalgo, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.