William “Billy” Noel Brooks, 79, formerly of Sunnyside, of Roosevelt, died Aug. 19, 2017, in Roosevelt.
He was born Dec. 21, 1937, in Brushyknob, Mo.
Viewing and visitation will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Billy’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.
