Bad fish found in Columbia

OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Health recently added the 150-mile stretch of the Columbia River from McNary Dam to the I-90 bridge near Vantage to its growing list of waterways with fish consumption advisories.
After testing levels of mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls – commonly known as PCBs –in six fish species found in that section of the Columbia River, DOH recommends the following meal limits:
DO NOT EAT: Northern pikeminnow
1 meal per month: Carp, mountain whitefish, white sturgeon
2 meals per month: Bridgelip sucker, largemouth bass, walleye
4 meals per month: Smallmouth bass
Healthy choices: Lamprey, salmon, shad and steelhead
