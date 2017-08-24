Bad fish found in Columbia

— The Washington State Department of Health recently added the 150-mile stretch of the Columbia River from McNary Dam to the I-90 bridge near Vantage to its growing list of waterways with fish consumption advisories.

After testing levels of mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls – commonly known as PCBs –in six fish species found in that section of the Columbia River, DOH recommends the following meal limits:

DO NOT EAT: Northern pikeminnow

1 meal per month: Carp, mountain whitefish, white sturgeon

2 meals per month: Bridgelip sucker, largemouth bass, walleye

4 meals per month: Smallmouth bass

Healthy choices: Lamprey, salmon, shad and steelhead