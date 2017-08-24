Billie McDaniels, 96, of Yakima, died Aug. 23, 2017 in Yakima.

She was born July 19, 1921, in Danville, Va.

Private graveside services will be held at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.