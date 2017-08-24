City building burns

Teddy Escobar/Special to The Daily Sun
The Toppenish Fire Department, with assists from Yakima County Fire District No. 5, put out an afternoon blaze yesterday that destroyed the city’s Public Works Department building on Elm St., known also as State Highway 22.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment