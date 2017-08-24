Council to consider Cinco de Mayo funds

— City support for next year’s Cinco de Mayo celebration will be on the agenda at Monday’s 6:30 p.m. City Council meeting.

It will take place in the Council Chambers at the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center, 401 Homer St.

The council received a recommendation from the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee for use of 2018 Lodging Tax Funds in support of the 30th annual Cinco de Mayo Festival next May.

Also on the agenda is the Sunnyside School District pool contract. Council will consider authorizing the city manager to sign an agreement with the School District to rent the pool for Sunnyside High School swim team practice.