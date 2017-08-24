Do you know where this candidate lives?

— If you happen to know Marla Rico, would you mind telling her that the Franklin County Elections wishes to speak with her?

Rico is on the Nov. 7 election ballot as a candidate for the Council District 1 seat for the Pasco City Council.

The problem is that the elections office can’t contact her. Each time the office sends her correspondence, it comes back. More than once, the post office has said she lives in Prosser.

Rico gave a Pasco address when she filed, and she registered to vote at the same time, Elections Administrator Ashley Heyen said.

Heyen’s office has tried to make routine (for a candidate) contact, and everything has been returned to the office.

The last item the elections office sent to Rico was a form asking for confirmation of her address.

“She must say where she is,” Heyen said.

Meanwhile, Pasco voters could be faced with an ineligible candidate. Heyen said her office can’t take Rico off the ballot unless Rico requests that action.

Heyen said action could be taken if the city challenged or a voter challenged Rico’s candidacy.