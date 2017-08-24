Eagles host BBQ party

— In celebration of the beginning of school and the start of football season, the Eagles Aerie Lodge No. 2927, 100 E. South Hill Road, is hosting a barbecue Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.

There will games and contests in addition to a dinner of pulled pork sandwiches.

Later, D.J. Garin Moore will play ‘old style rock’ until 1 a.m.

The event is open to members, and guests are always welcome.